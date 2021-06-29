Healthcare Pros
Gov. Northam announces $11.1 Million in GO Virginia Grants

Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to allocate more than $11.1 million in Growth and...
Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to allocate more than $11.1 million in Growth and Opportunity of Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to stimulate the economy in Virginia.(Storyblocks)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to allocate more than $11.1 million in Growth and Opportunity of Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to stimulate the economy in Virginia.

“The targeted support that GO Virginia provides is critical to ensuring communities across our Commonwealth are well-positioned to succeed in a post-pandemic economy,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “These projects demonstrate how regional collaboration can drive innovation and deliver positive economic results, including diversifying our workforce, supporting entrepreneurs, and upgrading our infrastructure.”

The funding will benefit 20 projects: one statewide, 16 regional, and three for economic resilience and recovery programs.

One project in the greater Richmond area is the Minority Small Business Launch Center at Virginia State University which aims to provide a comprehensive suite of services for minority business founders and early-stage businesses. The $453,000 allocated to this project will fund support for the creation of 90 jobs and 40 businesses.

Minority Small Business Launch Center at Virginia State University will affect the following counties and cities: Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Henrico, Prince George, Surry, Sussex, Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell, Petersburg and Richmond.

Another project in the region receiving funding is Virginia’s Gateway Region Sites. This project aims to elevate the readiness for sites to be developed by prospective businesses in the hopes to create higher-paying jobs in the region. $1,634,607 will be allocated to this project.

Virginia’s Gateway Region Sites will affect the following counties and city: Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Powhatan and Petersburg.

For the full list of projects receiving grants visit the website here.

