Flying Squirrels to honor 1986 R-Braves on Tuesday

Four VCU players will throw out the first pitch at the Flying Squirrels game. (Source: Richmond...
By Marc Davis
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Those familiar with Richmond’s baseball history know that the Flying Squirrels make up just a fraction of the sport’s time in the River City. Tuesday will find the Squirrels paying homage to those who came before them.

The team will honor the 1986 Richmond Braves, who won the International League championship. Former R-Braves Charlie Puleo and Brad Komminsk will throw out ceremonial first pitches, while in-game tributes to the squad will also be held as the Squirrels face Binghamton.

The 1986 Richmond Braves went 80-60 and took home the Governor’s Cup as the winner of the International League, topping the Rochester Red Wings in the championship series in five games. Puleo made 27 starts for the team that season and pitched nine complete games. Komminsk patrolled third base, clubbing 13 home runs and tallying 65 RBI at the plate.

That 1986 campaign was one of many highlights the R-Braves provided during their tenure in Richmond. The team called the River City home from 1966-2008, winning five league championships while serving as the AAA affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Players such as Tom Glavine, Andruw Jones, Chipper Jones and David Justice are among the long list of notable major leaguers who hit the field at The Diamond for the franchise.

Tuesday finds the Flying Squirrels kicking off a six-game homestand against the Rumble Ponies. Richmond is currently 26-22, good enough for fifth place in the Double-A Northeast’s Southwest Division, but just four games out of first place. Binghamton enters the week with a 15-31 record.

