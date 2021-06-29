Healthcare Pros
City of Richmond prohibits amateur fireworks

(Source: File)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond issued a fireworks ordinance and safety reminder ahead of the fourth of July this Sunday.

Fireworks are prohibited in the City of Richmond except for professionals with permits.

Fourth of July celebrations in Central Virginia

According to a press release, “Illegally discharging fireworks is a violation of the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code and is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor. Anyone caught can be subject to penalties of up to $2,500 for each offense and/or up-to a year in jail.”

The city warns that fireworks can be dangerous and cause thousands of injuries every year.

There are two permitted firework displays in Richmond at Dogwood Dell and the Diamond after the baseball games.

For more information on where to watch fireworks in the area check out this article.

