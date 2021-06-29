City of Richmond prohibits amateur fireworks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond issued a fireworks ordinance and safety reminder ahead of the fourth of July this Sunday.

Fireworks are prohibited in the City of Richmond except for professionals with permits.

According to a press release, “Illegally discharging fireworks is a violation of the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code and is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor. Anyone caught can be subject to penalties of up to $2,500 for each offense and/or up-to a year in jail.”

The city warns that fireworks can be dangerous and cause thousands of injuries every year.

There are two permitted firework displays in Richmond at Dogwood Dell and the Diamond after the baseball games.

