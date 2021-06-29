12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - A nearly 1,000 lb great white shark was hanging out along the Eastern Carolina coast Monday morning.

According to Ocearch, “Ironbound” measures at about 12 ft. 4 in. long and 998 lbs. Originally, the great white’s tracker pinged “Ironbound” in the Pamlico Sound near the mouth of the Neuse River at about 7:30 a.m. Monday. Monday evening, Ocearch’s tracker updated showing the shark only along the Cape Hatteras coastline.

The Florida Museum of Natural History – University of Florida says there are steps swimmer cans take to be extra cautious even when the risk is low for sharks. If you swim experts recommend, swimming with a buddy, stay close to shore, don’t go in the water at dawn or dusk, and avoid swimming if you see fish or seals around.

Sunday, a 7-year-old girl was bitten by a shark in Ocean Isle according to the town’s mayor. You can read more details regarding that story here.

