Youth advocates announce large art installation, rally at Richmond’s City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two large portraits featuring youth leaders will be unveiled at Richmond’s City Hall during a rally on July 1. It will be the largest art installation on a municipal building in the country that uses augmented reality.

The 160-foot portraits are part of Performing Statistics collaborations with RISE for Youth titled Freedom Constellations. Based in Richmond, Performing Statistics is a national cultural organizing project that uses art to advocate for alternatives to youth incarceration and works with youth impacted by the juvenile justice system.

The portraits will feature Ta’Dreama McBride and Clyde Walker who are youth leaders from RISE which is a state campaign that encourages the creation of healthy communities and community-based alternative to youth incarceration, according to a press release.

The City of Richmond’s Mayoral Office and the Department of Human Services invited Performing Statistics to install their work at City Hall.

“We must build a future where every young person feels unlimited in potential and unimpeded by the burdens of systemic racism and poverty,” said Mayor Stoney at the press conference announcing the project. “Freedom Constellations is a beacon shining brightly from City Hall in support of that vision.”

According to the press release, this project symbolizes a new monument that asks young people to create a road map towards freedom for all as old monuments are taken down in Richmond that symbolized the legacy of the confederacy and slavery.

Performing Statistics is hosting a gathering during the unveiling of the art.

The art will be unveiled at noon on July 1 on the west-facing side of Richmond’s City Hall and will be displayed until Nov. 30, 2021. During the noon rally, the public will be able to learn more about the project and the organization’s community efforts.

