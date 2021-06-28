VSP issues endangered missing child alert for 15-year-old
RICHLANDS, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued an endangered missing child alert for a 15-year-old.
Lily Elizabeth Payne was last seen on June 27 on Grayson Avenue in Richlands, Virginia.
Payne is described as a white female, 5′0″ tall, weighing 150 pounds with blue eyes and red hair. Payne is possibly traveling a 2007 silver Chevrolet Impala with Virginia tags: 6524CJ.
Police say Payne is considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with information on Payne’s whereabouts should contact the Richlands Police Department at 276-385-5503.
