VSP issues endangered missing child alert for 15-year-old

RICHLANDS, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued an endangered missing child alert for a 15-year-old.

Lily Elizabeth Payne was last seen on June 27 on Grayson Avenue in Richlands, Virginia.

Payne is described as a white female, 5′0″ tall, weighing 150 pounds with blue eyes and red hair. Payne is possibly traveling a 2007 silver Chevrolet Impala with Virginia tags: 6524CJ.

Impala (Virginia State Police)

Police say Payne is considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on Payne’s whereabouts should contact the Richlands Police Department at 276-385-5503.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.