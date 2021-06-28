Healthcare Pros
VSP issues endangered missing child alert for 15-year-old

Lily Elizabeth Payne was last seen on June 27 on Grayson Avenue in Richlands, Virginia.
Lily Elizabeth Payne was last seen on June 27 on Grayson Avenue in Richlands, Virginia.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued an endangered missing child alert for a 15-year-old.

Lily Elizabeth Payne was last seen on June 27 on Grayson Avenue in Richlands, Virginia.

Payne is described as a white female, 5′0″ tall, weighing 150 pounds with blue eyes and red hair. Payne is possibly traveling a 2007 silver Chevrolet Impala with Virginia tags: 6524CJ.

Impala
Impala(Virginia State Police)

Police say Payne is considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on Payne’s whereabouts should contact the Richlands Police Department at 276-385-5503.

