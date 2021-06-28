Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virginia Tech students, alumni sign petition opposing vaccine requirement

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Students, alumni, and other community members turned in a petition against the administration Monday morning.

The group is opposing Virginia Tech’s decision to require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university announced the requirement earlier this month, saying all students, whether attending classes in person or online, are required to be fully vaccinated for the fall semester.

If they don’t, students will have 14 days to comply or face interim suspension.

Walls says he and other members believe getting the shot should be a personal and private decision.

Ben Walls, the Co-President of Virginia Tech’s chapter of the Young Americans for Liberty organization, says the online petition they started two weeks ago now has over 400 signatures asking for the administration to reconsider its decision.

”Us students, we have a voice, President and the administration work for us students, so we want our voice to be heard as well,” added Walls.

Officials with Virginia Tech have said there will be exemptions for religious and medical reasons when applicable.

They had no further comment on the petition at this time.

As it stands, Students must report they are fully vaccinated by August 6.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Police tape.
Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign
Police investigate a drive-by shooting near Glenway Court.
Police: 1 critically injured in Southside drive-by shooting
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Driver dies following Sunday morning Chesterfield crash

Latest News

RPS to discuss what to do with $123 million in federal funding
RPS to discuss what to do with $123 million in federal funding
RPS to discuss what to do with $123 million in federal funding
Local private school celebrates building expansion
Local private school celebrates building expansion
Dorothy Fillmore and VCU President Michael Rao at the 2016 Presidential Awards for Community...
New scholarship to support LGBTQ+ students at VCU