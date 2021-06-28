Healthcare Pros
Virginia Museum of History and Culture re-opens and featuring new exhibit

The Story of Virginia exhibition interprets 16,000 years of Virginia history and features more than 500 artifacts, maps, letters, and diaries.(Virginia Museum of History and Culture)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) is reopening a portion of the museum, including a new exhibit, July 1.

By partnering with the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia (BHMVA), the VMHC has created a new exhibit titled Partners in History to offer a more complete understanding of Virginia’s history.

The exhibit will feature artifacts from civil rights attorney Oliver W. Hill and photographs from the BHMVA’s archives.

A limited number of galleries will be open as well as some in-person events. For more on upcoming events check out their website here.

Please note that the museum is still being renovated, so there is a modified guest experience. Tickets can be reserved for time slots online here.

