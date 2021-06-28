Virginia Museum of History and Culture re-opens and featuring new exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) is reopening a portion of the museum, including a new exhibit, July 1.

By partnering with the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia (BHMVA), the VMHC has created a new exhibit titled Partners in History to offer a more complete understanding of Virginia’s history.

The exhibit will feature artifacts from civil rights attorney Oliver W. Hill and photographs from the BHMVA’s archives.

A limited number of galleries will be open as well as some in-person events. For more on upcoming events check out their website here.

Please note that the museum is still being renovated, so there is a modified guest experience. Tickets can be reserved for time slots online here.

