Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Seven Virginia ABC laws to go into effect starting July 1

The Virginia General Assembly passed seven Virginia ABC-related laws that will go into effect...
The Virginia General Assembly passed seven Virginia ABC-related laws that will go into effect starting on July 1.(WECT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia General Assembly passed seven Virginia ABC-related laws that will go into effect starting on July 1.

Governor Northam signed the following laws:

  • Restaurants will continue to serve cocktails to go
  • Restaurants with wine and beer licenses will continue to have alcoholic beverages be delivered
  • Non-profit corporations can ship and serve wine in closed containers during virtual fundraising events
  • Guests can consume alcohol outside of a restaurant as long as they are in a designated outdoor area as long as several blocks
  • Retail stores will stop selling low alcohol beverages which are 7.5% or less alcohol by volume unless they were made by a Virginia distiller. Beverages that are above 7.5% will be sold in retail stores.
  • Games of skill will be considered unlawful in Virginia. Any local county or city attorney, a Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Attorney General can enforce against unlawful games of skill starting on July 1.

For more information on these law changes, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Police tape.
Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign
Police investigate a drive-by shooting near Glenway Court.
Police: 1 critically injured in Southside drive-by shooting
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Driver dies following Sunday morning Chesterfield crash

Latest News

Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to a townhome fire on Potomac Hills Drive.
10 people displaced, 1 hospitalized after Stafford townhome fire
Magnolia Grange House Museum
Chesterfield Historical Society hosts free arts and craft activity
Sports Betting
Virginians wagered $865 million in first four months of sports betting
Guests are invited to wear red, white and blue.
CarMax Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens offers free entry to guests