Seven Virginia ABC laws to go into effect starting July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia General Assembly passed seven Virginia ABC-related laws that will go into effect starting on July 1.

Governor Northam signed the following laws:

Restaurants will continue to serve cocktails to go

Restaurants with wine and beer licenses will continue to have alcoholic beverages be delivered

Non-profit corporations can ship and serve wine in closed containers during virtual fundraising events

Guests can consume alcohol outside of a restaurant as long as they are in a designated outdoor area as long as several blocks

Retail stores will stop selling low alcohol beverages which are 7.5% or less alcohol by volume unless they were made by a Virginia distiller. Beverages that are above 7.5% will be sold in retail stores.

Games of skill will be considered unlawful in Virginia. Any local county or city attorney, a Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Attorney General can enforce against unlawful games of skill starting on July 1.

