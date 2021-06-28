RPS to discuss what to do with $123 million in federal funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss their plans on what to do with more than $123 million in federal funding. The money comes directly from President Biden’s American Recovery Plan stimulus bill.

Superintendent Jason Kamras is expected to make a presentation that will include two main points on how to best utilize the money. The first is to spend approximately $58 million in maintaining their earlier federal stimulus investments until 2021, and the second to fund a ‘Literacy Plan.’

Under the ‘Literacy Plan,’ approximately $65 million would be poured into increasing their efforts to expand literacy throughout Richmond with an emphasis put on elementary school students. This would be done by giving more resources to teachers including stipends to receive their literacy certifications, expand classroom libraries, and give more support to bilingual families.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the school board’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.