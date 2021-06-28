Healthcare Pros
RPS to discuss what to do with $123 million in federal funding

The money comes directly from President Biden’s American Recovery Plan stimulus bill.
By Emily Harrison
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss their plans on what to do with more than $123 million in federal funding. The money comes directly from President Biden’s American Recovery Plan stimulus bill.

Superintendent Jason Kamras is expected to make a presentation that will include two main points on how to best utilize the money. The first is to spend approximately $58 million in maintaining their earlier federal stimulus investments until 2021, and the second to fund a ‘Literacy Plan.’

Under the ‘Literacy Plan,’ approximately $65 million would be poured into increasing their efforts to expand literacy throughout Richmond with an emphasis put on elementary school students. This would be done by giving more resources to teachers including stipends to receive their literacy certifications, expand classroom libraries, and give more support to bilingual families.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the school board’s Facebook page.

