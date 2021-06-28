Healthcare Pros
Richmond private school unveils expansion project

By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jun. 27, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All Saints Catholic School unveiled its new expansion on Sunday as part of a celebration commemorating the retirement of Ken Soistman, president of the school.

The new expansion includes three new classrooms and will provide a dedicated permanent space for music and art classes. It also ensures adequate space for teacher workspaces, tutoring and counseling.

The additional 6,800 square feet of learning and administrative space is a decades-long dream of Ken Soistman, who started as a principal at the school in 1996. Soistman says he did work at the school going beyond his desk.

“During the summer, I used to do a lot of maintenance, painting, mowing the grass,” he said.

Alyssa McBride, director of development for All Saints Catholic School, said Soistman also helped cover tuition costs for families.

“He personally helped some families when the recession of 2009 hit,” McBride said. “It’s a time he says many families couldn’t afford to stay enrolled at the school because they were losing jobs and many even losing their homes.”

McBride says construction on the expansion started in 2020 when the school received a $1 million gift from Marcus Weinstein, a long-time supporter. McBride says the expansion will provide additional space to their students.

McBride also says they serve all students, regardless of their religion or economic standing.

“We don’t ever want to turn anybody away because they don’t have all the tuition,” she said.

McBride says a majority of their students come from low-income homes and 70% qualify for tuition assistance.

“We keep the tuition level low on purpose so it can be affordable for most families,” McBride said. “We raise hundreds of thousands of dollars every year to make certain to cover their tuition.”

With this expansion, McBride hopes to provide more resources to their current and future students.

“If you invest in a student, and they go on to do well and become a good citizen of the world, that’s an investment for all of us,” she said.

The school also started a tuition fund in Soistman’s name to provide tuition assistance to families in need.

