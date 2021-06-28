Richmond City Council to vote on extending local State of Emergency to end of year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City leaders will be voting to extend the local State of Emergency to the end of the year.

Last week, the city committee approved pushing back the emergency so they can continue meeting virtually.

City staff says they need time to be able to hold meetings in person again, including installing sneeze guards, which could take six weeks.

Leaders will also discuss fighting crime in public housing communities.

Agenda documents say the city is looking to add a new program manager position within the Richmond Police Department. That person will carry out certain prevention and intervention strategies that will aim at reducing criminal activity in public housing.

The city council meeting will start at 6 p.m. on June 28.

