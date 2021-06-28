Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Richmond City Council to vote on extending local State of Emergency to end of year

City staff says they need time to be able to hold meetings in person again, including...
City staff says they need time to be able to hold meetings in person again, including installing sneeze guards, which could take six weeks.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City leaders will be voting to extend the local State of Emergency to the end of the year.

Last week, the city committee approved pushing back the emergency so they can continue meeting virtually.

City staff says they need time to be able to hold meetings in person again, including installing sneeze guards, which could take six weeks.

Leaders will also discuss fighting crime in public housing communities.

Agenda documents say the city is looking to add a new program manager position within the Richmond Police Department. That person will carry out certain prevention and intervention strategies that will aim at reducing criminal activity in public housing.

The city council meeting will start at 6 p.m. on June 28.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police tape.
Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings
Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
One person dead after single-vehicle crash
Police investigate a drive-by shooting near Glenway Court.
Police: 1 critically injured in Southside drive-by shooting
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Driver dies following Sunday morning Chesterfield crash
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign

Latest News

Chesterfield hosting vaccine clinics throughout July
Federal funding, science curriculums: RPS to hold Monday board meeting
All Saints Catholic School unveiled their latest expansion project as part of a celebration...
Richmond private school unveils expansion project
The Virginia Department of Transportation released this map of road closures near Creighton...
Night closures: VDOT to pave Creighton Road at I-295