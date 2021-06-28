Positivity rate remains low with under 1,300 new COVID-19 cases within last week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The state’s testing positivity rate remains low another week in a row with under 1,300 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last week.

In total, the health department reported 1,268 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths between Monday, June 21 and Monday, June 28. The positivity rate is currently 1.6%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

The commonwealth has now reported 679,917 total COVID-19 cases and 11,402 deaths.

Since the pandemic began, 30,379 patients have been hospitalized.

There are a total of 3,687 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 77,335 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 7,678,978 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.

The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 28,242 cases, 1,027 hospitalizations, 452 deaths

Henrico: 25,751 cases, 1,113 hospitalizations, 635 deaths

Richmond: 17,160 cases, 828 hospitalizations, 271 deaths

Hanover: 8,253 cases, 291 hospitalizations, 166 deaths

Petersburg: 3,955 cases, 173 hospitalizations, 87 deaths

Goochland: 1,478 cases, 53 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

As of June 28, at least 5,013,266 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 58.7% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,306,417 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 50.5% of Virginia’s population.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Data is reported by the Virginia Department of Health once per day. See the full summary at this link.

As COVID-19 cases in Virginia continue to trend down and vaccine distribution continues across the state, NBC12 will only be updating this story on Mondays unless case trends increase. This story was last updated on June 28 at 11:30 a.m.

