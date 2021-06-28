Healthcare Pros
Police: Man says he's an officer, tries to get into homes

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Jun. 28, 2021
CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was arrested last week after police say he posed as an officer while trying to force his way into his neighbors’ homes, then fought with responding officers.

WTOP-FM reports that it happened early Wednesday morning in Centreville when the 36-year-old man left home after a domestic incident. Fairfax County police say he tried to force his way into two of his neighbors’ homes while identifying himself as a police officer.

When officers arrived, police said in a news release that a neighbor was holding the man down. Police say he fought officers trying to detain him. The man is charged with burglary, assault on law enforcement, destruction of property, simple assault and impersonating a police officer.

