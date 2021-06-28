Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested on child pornography charges in Hanover

Morgan Samuel Workman, age 19 of King William
Morgan Samuel Workman, age 19 of King William(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old King William man has been arrested on child pornography charges in Hanover County.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Morgan Samuel Workman was arrested for soliciting, distributing and possessing child pornography in Hanover County and surrounding areas.

An investigation and subsequent search warrant resulted in three felony charges: possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and five counts of carnal knowledge. Under Virginia law, carnal knowledge involves non-forceful sexual acts with a child that is over the age of 13 and under the age of 15.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. 

People can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip.  Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Police tape.
Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign
Police investigate a drive-by shooting near Glenway Court.
Police: 1 critically injured in Southside drive-by shooting
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Driver dies following Sunday morning Chesterfield crash

Latest News

Sports Betting Hotline
Calls to Virginia gambling hotline spiked once sports betting started in January
Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to a townhome fire on Potomac Hills Drive.
10 people displaced, 1 hospitalized after Stafford townhome fire
Magnolia Grange House Museum
Chesterfield Historical Society hosts free arts and craft activity
Sports Betting
Virginians wagered $865 million in first four months of sports betting