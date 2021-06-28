Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested on child pornography charges in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old King William man has been arrested on child pornography charges in Hanover County.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Morgan Samuel Workman was arrested for soliciting, distributing and possessing child pornography in Hanover County and surrounding areas.

An investigation and subsequent search warrant resulted in three felony charges: possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and five counts of carnal knowledge. Under Virginia law, carnal knowledge involves non-forceful sexual acts with a child that is over the age of 13 and under the age of 15.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

People can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

