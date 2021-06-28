Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Northam signs legislation to increase voter access

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks ahead of a ceremonious bill signing on Monday.
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks ahead of a ceremonious bill signing on Monday.(WWBT)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam has signed legislation that is expected to expand voting access in the commonwealth by opening polling places on Sundays, allowing those with disabilities to vote outside and establishing drop-off locations.

Northam signed the bills during a Monday ceremony at the Virginia Civil Rights Memorial on Capitol Square.

House Bill 1968 allows localities to provide in-person absentee voting on Sundays.

HB1921 states any voter with a permanent or temporary physical disability has the right to vote outside of the polling place. During a state of emergency regarding public health, such as the coronavirus pandemic, any voter is entitled to the same right.

In addition, the bill states designated outdoor voting areas should be clearly marked with instructions.

HB1888 requires the processing of absentee ballots prior to election day, allowing voters to make corrections under certain circumstances. The bill also clarifies procedures for election officers on election day, ballot counting and more.

Senate Bill 1245 contains provisions from House bills 1968, 1921 and 1888.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Police tape.
Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign
Police investigate a drive-by shooting near Glenway Court.
Police: 1 critically injured in Southside drive-by shooting
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Driver dies following Sunday morning Chesterfield crash

Latest News

An F-22 and 3 F-86 Sabres. (Source: 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
F-22 Raptor formal training unit makes Virginia its permanent home
Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin
Candidates for Governor spar over debates
Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has reintroduced the Preparing and Retaining Education...
New legislation by Kaine aims to address teacher shortage
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.
U.S. Senate passes bill to benefit farmers