News to Know for June 28: School leaders on federal funding; Broadway returns; Humidity this week

Heat, Humidity This Week

Above average temperatures expected the next days. Stay cool and hydrated!

Today will be mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Collapsed Condo Latest

The death toll rose by just four people Sunday, to a total of nine confirmed dead. But more than 150 people are still missing in Surfside.

Authorities on Sunday identified the additional four people that had been recovered as Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Anna Ortiz, 46; and Luis Bermudez, 26.

Death toll rises to nine as rescuers keep digging in hopes of finding survivors in the rubble.

The number of people left unaccounted for was 152, said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The last live person rescued was on Thursday, just hours after the collapse.

RPS Federal Funding

Richmond Public Schools will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss their plans on what to do with more than $123 million in federal funding.

Superintendent Jason Kamras is expected to make a presentation that will include two main points on how to best utilize the money.

The first is to spend approximately $58 million in maintaining their earlier federal stimulus investments until 2021, and the second to fund a ‘Literacy Plan.’

The money comes directly from President Biden’s American Recovery Plan stimulus bill.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the school board’s Facebook page.

Extending Local State of Emergency

City leaders will be voting to extend the local State of Emergency to the end of the year.

Last week, the city committee approved pushing back the emergency so they can continue meeting virtually.

City staff says they need time to be able to hold meetings in person again, including installing sneeze guards, which could take six weeks.

Help Desk Hubs In Henrico

Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) will have two help desk hubs open this summer to provide tech support for students’ issued devices.

Opening June 28, the desks will be located at Hermitage and Highland Springs high schools in the main entrances of both schools.

Hubs will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Laws In Virginia This Week

Bicycle Law - Starting July 1, drivers will be required to change lanes to pass a bicyclist and dovetailing with that, will allow bicyclists to continue to stay two abreast. The new law will also allow drivers to get by groups quicker.

Marijuana Law - Starting July 1, Virginians can have and grow small amounts of pot. The law legalizes having up to an ounce if you’re 21 and older. It allows people to grow up to four marijuana plants at home, and it speeds up the expungement of past marijuana convictions, among other things. The legislation created a new state agency, The Cannabis Control Authority, that will oversee the marijuana marketplace.

Broadway Returns!

Broadway in Richmond is returning to the Altria Theater for the 2021-22 season with three Richmond premieres, two Broadway classics and the return of a blockbuster favorite.

Two shows — “Fiddler On The Roof” and “The Band’s Visit” — have been rescheduled from the 2019-20 season.

Subscriptions go on sale Monday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m. Current subscribers can renew, and new subscribers can purchase season tickets. Individual show tickets will be announced as each performance approaches. Group sales opportunities will also be available.

To learn more about additional package information, call the Subscriber Hotline at 804-592-3401 or visit BroadwayInRichmond.com.

Final Thought

The best way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing - Walt Disney

