Midlothian man killed in Middlesex County crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man from Midlothian was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Middlesex County.

At 7:59 a.m. on June 27, state police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 33 (General Puller Memorial Highway).

According to the investigation, a 2015 BMW 650, driven by Gerald E. Carr, 74, of Midlothian, was traveling eastbound when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole and a fence.

Carr was transported to Walter Reed Hospital where died from his injuries. Carr was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

