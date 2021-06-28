Georgia fugitives arrested after Va. traffic stop, pursuit

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two men with warrants in Georgia were arrested after a traffic stop and pursuit on Interstate 95, per Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop with the suspects’ vehicle on I-95 near the 137 mile marker, near Route 627 in Stafford County.

The driver pulled over, and as he was exiting the vehicle, police say the passenger slid into the driver’s seat and fled the scene.

Troopers followed the vehicle for several miles until stopping the vehicle at mile marker 141.

Police say the second driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Both men were arrested in connection to warrants in Georgia.

