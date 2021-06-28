Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Federal funding, science curriculums: RPS to hold Monday board meeting

(Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools’ board will meet on Monday evening to discuss the allocation of money from the federal government, science curriculums and more.

The 6 p.m. meeting will outline annual plans in relation to Title I, which outlines how schools can allocate funds. The board will also discuss grant applications for Title I, II and III.

The board will review the allocation of funding from President Joe Biden’s stimulus package. The district is slated to receive approximately $123 million in federal funding.

Sections of the meeting will be devoted to goals for teacher retention, new science curriculums and accreditation for Amelia Street School.

The all-virtual meeting will be livestreamed on Richmond Public School’s Facebook page. Details regarding Spanish interpretation can be found here.

Public comments for Monday’s meeting must be submitted via email to speakers@rvaschools.net by 1 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Dazmon Gary’s grieving mother believes there’s someone who knows something that will help...
Family wants answers after 20-year-old rapper is killed leaving Petersburg recording studio
An NBC12 viewer shared this photo of a vehicle involved in a reported shooting in Henrico.
Henrico police search for man involved in shooting, car crash
State police say the train did not derail, and the passengers on the train did not have injuries.
Neighbors say train crossing where Mechanicsville man died does not have proper warning signals
Police tape.
Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings
Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
One person dead after single-vehicle crash

Latest News

All Saints Catholic School unveiled their latest expansion project as part of a celebration...
Richmond private school unveils expansion project
The Virginia Department of Transportation released this map of road closures near Creighton...
Night closures: VDOT to pave Creighton Road at I-295
Local private school celebrates building expansion
Local private school celebrates building expansion
Dorothy Fillmore and VCU President Michael Rao at the 2016 Presidential Awards for Community...
New scholarship to support LGBTQ+ students at VCU