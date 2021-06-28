Federal funding, science curriculums: RPS to hold Monday board meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools’ board will meet on Monday evening to discuss the allocation of money from the federal government, science curriculums and more.

The 6 p.m. meeting will outline annual plans in relation to Title I, which outlines how schools can allocate funds. The board will also discuss grant applications for Title I, II and III.

The board will review the allocation of funding from President Joe Biden’s stimulus package. The district is slated to receive approximately $123 million in federal funding.

Sections of the meeting will be devoted to goals for teacher retention, new science curriculums and accreditation for Amelia Street School.

The all-virtual meeting will be livestreamed on Richmond Public School’s Facebook page. Details regarding Spanish interpretation can be found here.

Public comments for Monday’s meeting must be submitted via email to speakers@rvaschools.net by 1 p.m. on Monday.

