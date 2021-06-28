Crime Solvers looking for woman accused of stealing money from purse in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS Va. (WWBT) - Crime Solvers is asking for help identifying a woman accused of stealing money from a purse that wasn’t hers inside a Colonial Heights grocery store.

On May 16, police say a woman dropped her purse at a Food Lion at 11 Dunlop Village Shopping Center. The suspect, pictured on surveillance footage, took the purse to the bathroom, removed cash and left the store, driving a white Honda Accord. The purse was left in the bathroom.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. All tips remain anonymous.

