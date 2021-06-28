Chesterfield hosting vaccine clinics throughout July

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield’s Health District is hosting several COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesdays throughout the month of July.

The Wednesday clinics will be held at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church at 4400 Beulah Road from 3-6 p.m.

No registration is required and walk-ups are welcome.

A parent or guardian must accompany adolescents under the age of 18.

The Pfizer vaccine is given in two doses. Attendees will be given an appointment card to receive the second dose, which will be about 21 days later.

If the assigned vaccination clinic is not convenient, attendees are encouraged to visit VaccineFinder.org to find a different clinic.

