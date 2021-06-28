Chesterfield Historical Society hosts free arts and craft activity

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia (CHSV) is hosting the Regal Eagle Craft Event for children in grades 1-3.

The free event will take place on July 15 at noon at the Magnolia Grange House Museum 10020 Iron Bridge Road.

Children will be taught how to make an eagle out of construction paper that resembles the Federalist-Era symbol that represented America’s government at its founding.

Reservations are required as space is limited, and participates must follow social distancing guidelines. Each child must be accompanied by an adult.

To reserve a spot people can call Lorie Arnold at 804-748-1498.

