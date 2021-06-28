Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Chesterfield Historical Society hosts free arts and craft activity

Magnolia Grange House Museum
Magnolia Grange House Museum(chesterfieldhistory.com)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia (CHSV) is hosting the Regal Eagle Craft Event for children in grades 1-3.

The free event will take place on July 15 at noon at the Magnolia Grange House Museum 10020 Iron Bridge Road.

Children will be taught how to make an eagle out of construction paper that resembles the Federalist-Era symbol that represented America’s government at its founding.

Reservations are required as space is limited, and participates must follow social distancing guidelines. Each child must be accompanied by an adult.

To reserve a spot people can call Lorie Arnold at 804-748-1498.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Police tape.
Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign
Police investigate a drive-by shooting near Glenway Court.
Police: 1 critically injured in Southside drive-by shooting
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Driver dies following Sunday morning Chesterfield crash

Latest News

The Virginia General Assembly passed seven Virginia ABC-related laws that will go into effect...
Seven Virginia ABC laws to go into effect starting July 1
Guests are invited to wear red, white and blue.
CarMax Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens offers free entry to guests
The Story of Virginia exhibition interprets 16,000 years of Virginia history and features more...
Virginia Museum of History and Culture re-opens and featuring new exhibit
The portraits will feature Ta’Dreama McBride and Clyde Walker who are youth leaders from RISE...
Youth advocates announce large art installation, rally at Richmond’s City Hall