Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CarMax Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens offers free entry to guests

Guests are invited to wear red, white and blue.
Guests are invited to wear red, white and blue.(Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CarMax Free Fourth of July will return to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens this year with free admission for guests on July 4.

“This year’s CarMax Free Fourth of July takes on special significance,” Brian Trader, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s President and CEO said. “People are eager for a place to relax, reflect, and reconnect with nature, and we are honored to be able to provide those experiences for our community.”

Live music, a parade, Butterflies LIVE! and Waterplay are unavailable this year.

Food will be available to purchase, but food is not allowed to be brought into the gardens. Guests can bring water/water bottles, blankets and lawn chairs.

There will be no fireworks shown due to the event being in the daytime.

Guests are invited to wear red, white and blue.

Guests who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors. However, those who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks and practice social distancing.

CarMax has partnered with Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.

Free admission will be available to guests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4.

The Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond, VA.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Police tape.
Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign
Police investigate a drive-by shooting near Glenway Court.
Police: 1 critically injured in Southside drive-by shooting
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Driver dies following Sunday morning Chesterfield crash

Latest News

The Story of Virginia exhibition interprets 16,000 years of Virginia history and features more...
Virginia Museum of History and Culture re-opens and featuring new exhibit
The portraits will feature Ta’Dreama McBride and Clyde Walker who are youth leaders from RISE...
Youth advocates announce large art installation, rally at Richmond’s City Hall
Greater Richmond Children’s Choir seeking new members
Volunteer tourism ambassadors training for Richmond in 2015. (Source: NBC12)
Southwest Va., Richmond communities participating in statewide tourism program