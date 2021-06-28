CarMax Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens offers free entry to guests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CarMax Free Fourth of July will return to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens this year with free admission for guests on July 4.

“This year’s CarMax Free Fourth of July takes on special significance,” Brian Trader, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s President and CEO said. “People are eager for a place to relax, reflect, and reconnect with nature, and we are honored to be able to provide those experiences for our community.”

Live music, a parade, Butterflies LIVE! and Waterplay are unavailable this year.

Food will be available to purchase, but food is not allowed to be brought into the gardens. Guests can bring water/water bottles, blankets and lawn chairs.

There will be no fireworks shown due to the event being in the daytime.

Guests are invited to wear red, white and blue.

Guests who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors. However, those who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks and practice social distancing.

CarMax has partnered with Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.

Free admission will be available to guests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4.

The Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond, VA.

