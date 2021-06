RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Material caught on fire atop a building in Richmond.

The fire occurred in the 600 block of North 5th Street above a state lab.

The incident prompted a heavy response from crews.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.