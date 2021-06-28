Best browser extensions for online shopping

Healthcare Pros
By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are buying online you really should make sure you are using a web browser extension that will help you save and even find you a coupon code or cash back offer.

If you aren’t familiar-- an extension is something you download and attach to a browser like google chrome.

If you are an Amazon lover. Try out the Amazon Assistant for Chrome. It’s Amazon’s official browser extension and it finds you the Deal of the Day, offers product and price comparisons.

Deal Finder is an extension for Chrome through the popular site RetailMeNot. It’s free and easy and tests and applies codes and cash back offers in seconds as you shop online.

The Honey browser extension scours the web for sales. It works on over 30,000 stores and according to Honey, its 17 million members save an average of $126 per year.

Rakuten-- formerly known as eBates-- is another one to try. Rakuten offers cash-back, as well as coupon and promo codes for buy one, get one sales and discounts.

And finally there’s Capital One Shopping. It works much like the others-- you create an account, put in your name, zip, code and email and start shopping. It will help scan for deals.

