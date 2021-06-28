Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Another former Taylor staffer charged with election fraud

(FILE)
(FILE)(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A former political consultant for ex-Virginia Congressman Scott Taylor has been indicted on election fraud charges.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that Robert Catron was indicted by a Virginia Beach grand jury. The indictments were first reported by WAVY-TV.

Catron is the fourth person associated with Taylor’s 2018 re-election campaign to be charged. Three others have reached deals with prosecutors. Catron declined to comment when reached by the newspaper.

The election-fraud scandal erupted after campaign staffers were accused of forging voter signatures to place a third-party “spoiler candidate” on the ballot. It was viewed as an effort to draw votes away from Democratic opponent Elaine Luria. She won the race and continues to represent Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Police tape.
Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign
Police investigate a drive-by shooting near Glenway Court.
Police: 1 critically injured in Southside drive-by shooting
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Driver dies following Sunday morning Chesterfield crash

Latest News

Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to a townhome fire on Potomac Hills Drive.
10 people displaced, 1 hospitalized after Stafford townhome fire
Magnolia Grange House Museum
Chesterfield Historical Society hosts free arts and craft activity
Sports Betting
Virginians wagered $865 million in first four months of sports betting
The Virginia General Assembly passed seven Virginia ABC-related laws that will go into effect...
Seven Virginia ABC laws to go into effect starting July 1
Guests are invited to wear red, white and blue.
CarMax Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens offers free entry to guests