Amid a push to end mental health hospitalizations, Virginia is still funding more beds

“Broken” is the only word Sheriff Darrell Warren can find to describe Virginia’s mental health system. A 30-year veteran of the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office, he’s part of a growing contingent — law enforcement officials who have turned to state legislators, or the pages of their local newspapers, to share their alarm over a continuing shortage of psychiatric beds.

“The real issue is that we have a person in crisis who’s waiting and waiting and waiting for help,” Warren said. One of his worst cases was a teenager who self-reported to a local hospital with a substance use disorder. But as the boy began withdrawing, his behavior became increasingly aggressive. For more than 90 hours, he was confined to the emergency room — flanked by deputies — as his community services board tried to find him an inpatient treatment bed.

“Do you think this kid or any of his friends, do you think they’re likely to look for help again if they have to go through what he did and sit there for 90 hours?” Warren said. “I would suggest no, they’re not. It’s a bad situation, and I don’t know what the answers really are.”

It’s a struggle that’s resounded across agencies as Virginia scrambles to address what officials describe as a “crisis” in psychiatric admissions. At any given time, virtually every one of the state’s 10 mental hospitals is nearing or exceeding patient capacity. Alison Land, the commissioner of the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, described current census levels as “dangerously high” in an April meeting, telling the agency’s board that the number of patients — combined with staffing shortfalls — made working at the facilities “tremendously unsafe.”

“There is simply no way for the state hospitals to continue along this trajectory,” she told lawmakers later that month.

Amid the growing crisis, Virginia has also vocally opposed adding new psychiatric beds. When Central State Hospital is replaced in 2024, it will reopen with 25 fewer beds than it had originally. Lawmakers denied a 2019 request to add 56 new beds at Catawba State Hospital in Roanoke County. Within the last five years, only one facility — Western State — has expanded its capacity, according to DBHDS. But those beds aren’t currently open, and won’t be until the department can find workers to staff them, Land said.

The resistance is often painted as part of a broader initiative to change how Virginia provides — and funds — mental health services. A 2016 report from the Treatment Advocacy Center, a national nonprofit, found Virginia had the third-highest number of inpatient psychiatric beds per capita. Other analysis found that the state spends roughly 75 percent of its funding for mental health care on inpatient beds, according to Anna Mendez, executive director of the Charlottesville-based nonprofit Partner for Mental Health.

Both figures have become oft-cited statistics among members of the Deeds Commission, a long-running committee focused on improving Virginia’s treatment and services. After years of reliance on institutional care, legislators say they’re more focused on using state money to fund community services to keep patients out of the hospital altogether.

“Right now, I think the sense is we don’t want to build more beds if that’s not what we want to do long-term,” said Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax. “What we want to do is prevent situations where there’s a mental health breakdown.”

In reality, though, Virginia is still devoting millions to boosting bed capacity outside the state hospital system. DBHDS is on the verge of signing a $3.5 million agreement with Carilion Clinic in Roanoke to expand emergency beds for patients going through a mental health crisis. The intention isn’t to provide the same type of long-term care as state facilities, Land said, but the new beds can accommodate patients for at least 24 hours — hopefully long enough to stabilize them.

