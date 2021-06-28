Healthcare Pros
10 people displaced, 1 hospitalized after Stafford townhome fire

Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to a townhome fire on Potomac Hills Drive.
Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to a townhome fire on Potomac Hills Drive.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Ten people have been displaced and one is in the hospital after a Stafford County townhome fire carried over to neighboring homes.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue was called to the 400 block of Potomac Hills Drive, near Route 1, around 12:45 p.m. on Monday. Units arrived less than three minutes later and found fire throughout one townhome and portions of neighboring homes.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but their condition is unknown at this time. Ten people and two dogs have been temporarily displaced.

Two firefighters reported heat-related issues and denied transport, officials say.

According to a release from Stafford County, Quantico Fire and Emergency Services, Prince William County Fire and Rescue and the Fredericksburg Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

The fire is currently under investigation.

