Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car

The monkey was located near Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are now charged with animal cruelty after officials found a nine-week-old monkey dead in a hot car near the Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

Two Persons Charged with Animal Cruelty in Death of Monkey Sevierville Police Department officers responded to Soaky...

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Officials say the discovery occurred on Wednesday.

According to officials, Sevierville Police Department officers responded to Soaky Mountain Waterpark at about 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon after receiving a call from waterpark management reporting a dead monkey inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a nine-week-old marmoset monkey deceased in a car in the parking lot.

The post says another marmoset monkey was also in the vehicle. That five-week-old monkey appeared to be in distress from the extreme interior vehicle heat and was transported to Appalachian Animal Hospital in Morristown for treatment.

As of Thursday afternoon, the hospital reported that although the monkey is very dehydrated, its condition is improving.

The outside air temperature at the time was about 87 degrees. According to ASPCA, vehicle interior temperature in the summer can rise from 85 degrees to 120 degrees within thirty minutes.

The post says officers have charged both owners of the monkeys.

Nova Brettell, 54, of Warsaw, Indiana has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, and 54-year-old David Paul Brettell, also of Warsaw, Indiana, has been charged with animal cruelty. Additional charges are possible.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazmon Gary’s grieving mother believes there’s someone who knows something that will help...
Family wants answers after 20-year-old rapper is killed leaving Petersburg recording studio
An NBC12 viewer shared this photo of a vehicle involved in a reported shooting in Henrico.
Henrico police search for man involved in shooting, car crash
State police say the train did not derail, and the passengers on the train did not have injuries.
Neighbors say train crossing where Mechanicsville man died does not have proper warning signals
Fire officials say the fire started in the garage and spread to the home, causing quite a bit...
Two people escape injury in Chesterfield house fire
A Richmond couple tried getting answers from the post office but not much luck - until now.
‘It’s been a real struggle’: Richmond couple says mail is not showing up at their home

Latest News

Police tape.
Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings
Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
One person dead after single-vehicle crash
The Jewish Community Federation of Richmond is hosting a community discussion on anti-Semitism
‘It’s becoming an increasing concern’: Community discussion to be held on anti-Semitism
An NBC12 viewer shared this photo of a vehicle involved in a reported shooting in Henrico.
Henrico police search for man involved in shooting, car crash
Greater Richmond Children’s Choir seeking new members