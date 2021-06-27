Sunday Forecast: Hot and Humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After 5 days with temperatures ending up BELOW average, the heat is on for the next five days.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Heat index close to 100 degrees. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat index close to 100 degrees. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.