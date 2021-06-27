Healthcare Pros
Sunday Forecast: Hot and Humid

Rain chances low as temperatures heat up
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After 5 days with temperatures ending up BELOW average, the heat is on for the next five days.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Heat index close to 100 degrees. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat index close to 100 degrees. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

