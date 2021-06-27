Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RPD is investigating three separate shootings, in different parts of the city. One man has died, and two others were injured as a result.

Police say the first shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Saturday evening on the 3100 block of 5th Ave. In that incident, a male juvenile was shot in his leg.

The second shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of 20th St. and E Broad St. A man was found unresponsive by police.

Investigators say the last shooting took place by the Southwood Apartments on Clarkson Rd. about an hour later, around 3:30 a.m. The male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

RPD says the investigation into the three shootings is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.