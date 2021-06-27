Healthcare Pros
Police: 1 critically injured in Southside drive-by shooting

Police investigate a drive-by shooting near Glenway Court.
Police investigate a drive-by shooting near Glenway Court.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Southside Richmond.

The individual, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital after the incident on the 700 block of Blandy Avenue, near Glenway Circle.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, which happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. No suspect information is available at this time.

Police say an apartment and a car were also hit by the gunfire.

This is a developing story.

