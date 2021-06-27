Healthcare Pros
One person dead after single-vehicle crash

Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of one person on June 26.

Police said that the accident occurred in the 600 block of North Courthouse Road.

Investigators said that the driver of a 2000, Isuzu Rodeo was traveling north on Courthouse Road when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

They told NBC12 that the driver of the Isuzu was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said that the driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story.

