Night closures: VDOT to pave Creighton Road at I-295

The Virginia Department of Transportation released this map of road closures near Creighton...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is beginning a paving project at Creighton Road and Interstate 295, leading to closures in the area.

Weather permitting, VDOT will close the ramp from Creighton Road, Route 615, to I-295 South and the ramp from I-295 south to Creighton Road.

The ramps will be closed nightly from 9:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m., June 27-29. The ramps will be closed again nightly from July 6-9.

To access I-295 south from Creighton Road west, continue west on Creighton Road to N. Laburnum Avenue north. Then head to Mechanicsville Turnpike east, and back to I-295 south.

To access Creighton Road west from I-295 south, pass the Creighton Road west exit (Exit 34B) and take the Creighton Road east exit (Exit 34A). Follow the cloverleaf loops back to I-295 north and then take the Creighton Road east exit (Exit 34A) back to Creighton Road west.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD, 800-367-7623.

