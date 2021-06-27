New scholarship to support LGBTQ+ students at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we celebrate Pride month, a new scholarship at Virginia Commonwealth University will support LGBTQ+ students, while also honoring a longtime employee, and diversity and inclusion champion.

The Dorothy Fillmore Scholarship will help students identifying as LGBTQ+ who are affected by housing instability, food insecurity, tuition issues and other financial hurdles.

“We thought it was important to start this scholarship,” said Donna Coghill, community engagement librarian and coordinator of campus partnerships at James Branch Cabell Library and a member of the Equality VCU committee that created the scholarship. “These students are in such great need. I have had students come to me because their parents cut them off when they came out. It just breaks my heart.”

Fillmore retired last July after 35 years at VCU, advocating for LGBTQ students and staff, as well as the greater Richmond community.

She received several awards for her work, including the 1993 Governor’s Silver Medal for Volunteerism, the Commonwealth of Virginia Award for her volunteer work with HIV/AIDS, the Equality VCU Burnside Watstein LGBTQIA Award and the 2016 VCU President’s Inclusive Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I am so grateful to be a part of this scholarship and so honored that Equality VCU wanted to name the scholarship after me. I am going to do everything I can to support it and promote it,” said Fillmore, who came out as lesbian in her 30s.

VCU hopes to award the first scholarship by late 2022 or early 2023. The university expects the first scholarship to be around $3,000.

