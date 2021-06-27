NBC12 honored with 6 Emmy awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’d like to congratulate several colleagues who were honored last night by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Richmond’s No. 1 TV station won six Emmy awards during the 63rd Capital Emmy Awards ceremony.

“NBC12 News Today” and “NBC12 News Weekend” were both awarded an Emmy.

Our reporter AJ Nwoko won in a feature category with “An Impressive ‘FEET.’”

Our marketing department also won Emmy awards in three categories.

We are committed to being on your side every day and we thank you for trusting us to serve you.

