Driver dies following Sunday morning Chesterfield crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a Sunday morning crash in Chesterfield, per a release from law enforcement.

Police said the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Cogbill Road when they ran off the right side of the road.

Detective determined the driver overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic and struck a tree.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and continue to contact the driver’s relatives.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

