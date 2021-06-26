Healthcare Pros
WWII aircraft makes way to Culpeper for July 4th weekend

North American T-6/SNJ
North American T-6/SNJ(Bay Aviation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - World War II aircrafts are making way to Central Virginia for July 4th weekend.

The queen of the Capital Wing fleet, “Doris Mae,” a 1945 TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, will be in attendance during the Warbird Showcase.

A North American T-6 warbird will also rides to the public. In 1974 this aircraft, nick-named “Gotcha!” won the Gold Race at the National Air Races in Reno, Nevada and raced for more than 30 years for various owners.

As a special tribute to Independence Day, there will be a formation flyover of the Culpeper Airport at noon on Sunday by Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplanes. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be reenactors in period uniforms of the US Army, US Coast Guard and British Army.

The WWII warbirds will also be available for rides on July 17-18 at the Hanover County Municipal Airport in Ashland.

