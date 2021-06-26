Healthcare Pros
Two people escape injury in Chesterfield house fire

Fire officials say the fire started in the garage and spread to the home, causing quite a bit of damage.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County home was heavily damaged by fire Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the home on Bradley Bridge Road, not far from Community of Christ Church, around 10 p.m.

Two people were inside at the time and escaped.

Fire officials say the fire started in the garage and spread to the home, causing quite a bit of damage.

Family members are helping the two people who live there with a place to stay.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

