Southwest Va., Richmond communities participating in statewide tourism program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eight communities in Southwest Virginia and the Richmond area are partnering with the Virginia Tourism Corporation to develop tourism programs throughout the commonwealth.

The initiative is part of the DRIVE 2.0 process, which gives communities across the state resources to compete in a competitive travel and tourism market.

The following communities will join 30 localities already involved in the program:

Bristol

Charlottesville/Albemarle Co.

Hopewell/Prince George Co.

Nelson Co.

Pulaski Co.

Scott Co.

Richmond Region Tourism

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge

“Tourism will be key to economic recovery as the pandemic continues to stabilize,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “As travelers immediately inject cash back into communities, Virginia aims to restore the tourism economy into the vibrant and highly performing economic engine it always has been.”

The DRIVE 2.0 program has developed strategies to help make Virginia’s tourism industry more robust and create sustainable opportunities for new development and growth. The Virginia Tourism Corporation has created a statewide strategic tourism plan, 10 regional plans and six How-To-Guides covering telling and selling your story, enhancing tourism product and making the case for tourism.

At the end of implementation, communities receive a $10,000 grant to assist with furthering or developing these plans.

Round two of the application period for the program runs June 28 through July 9.

Learn more about the DRIVE tourism program, visit this site.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.