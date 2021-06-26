Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train...
Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl and two adults have been killed after the minivan they were in was struck by a train in northwestern Indiana.

Police say the 1 a.m. Saturday crash in East Chicago also sent three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 to hospitals where they were listed in critical condition.

Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit.

The train pushed the minivan for about 200 yards.

In addition to the girl, a 38-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say the train did not derail, and the passengers on the train did not have injuries.
Neighbors say train crossing where Mechanicsville man died does not have proper warning signals
attempted robbery suspects
Police: 3 men charged in Henrico attempted robbery, shootout identified
The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
A Richmond couple tried getting answers from the post office but not much luck - until now.
‘It’s been a real struggle’: Richmond couple says mail is not showing up at their home
According to police, a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital via a...
Man taken to hospital with serious gunshot injury

Latest News

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Experts get 1st clues on what may have caused condo collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Flames hamper rescue effort amid rubble of Florida condo
George Floyd's family reacts to Derek Chauvin's sentence. (Source: WCCO via CNN Newsource)
Mixed reactions from community following Chauvin's sentence
EXPLAINER: How Virginia is helping tenants with rental aid