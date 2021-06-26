Healthcare Pros
Henrico police search for man involved in shooting, car crash

An NBC12 viewer shared this photo of a vehicle involved in a reported shooting in Henrico.
An NBC12 viewer shared this photo of a vehicle involved in a reported shooting in Henrico.(David Fellowes)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a shooting that led a car to crash into a utility pole.

Police say a man was in the car when shots were fired near the 4400 block of Thorncroft Drive, near Cox Road in Glen Allen.

Detectives determined a person ran from the car, and police are searching for that person as a shooting suspect.

Images shared by an NBC12 viewer showed a dark gray vehicle with flattened tires, severely damaged side doors and a cracked windshield with apparent bullet holes.

Police are working to determine if shots were fired from inside or outside the crashed vehicle.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. Police say the incident was likely isolated to the car and utility pole.

This is a developing story.

