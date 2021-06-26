Healthcare Pros
Henrico: 3-week repair at Cox, Nuckols roads begins Monday

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Waterline repairs at Cox and Nuckols roads in Henrico begin on Monday, June 28.

A release from Henrico County states the intersection will be affected for about three weeks.

The work will require lane shifts and will prevent northbound traffic on Nuckols Road from turning right onto Cox Road. Drivers will need to follow Capital One Way and North Park Drive to reach Cox Road.

The Department of Public Utilities expects the work to cause no disruption of water or sewer service.

