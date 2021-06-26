Healthcare Pros
Greater Richmond Children’s Choir seeking new members

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Children’s Choir is looking for new members ahead of its upcoming camp.

The choir’s 25th season begins this year with choir camp slated for Aug. 9-13. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Westover Hills United Methodist Church, 1705 Westover Hills Boulevard.

Open to children aged 8 to 18, the camp includes beginner and advanced tracks. No experience is required and need-based scholarships are available.

“The Greater Richmond Children’s Choir is dedicated to bringing together boys and girls from diverse backgrounds to experience the joy of singing and to gain a life-long love for good music through age-appropriate vocal training,” stated a release from the choir.

Learn more information by contacting 804-201-1894 or grcchoir@gmail.com.

You can also donate to the choir by visiting its website.

