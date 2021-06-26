Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Turning hotter the next few days

Humidity returns too with low rain chances
By Nick Russo
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A hot and humid stretch of weather begins this weekend and lasts most of next week.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

