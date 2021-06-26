Family wants answers after 20-year-old rapper is killed leaving Petersburg recording studio

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are working to figure out why someone shot and killed an Emporia man as he left a recording studio. His family says he was an up-and-coming rapper who had a big future ahead of him.

Dazmon Gary’s grieving mother believes there’s someone who knows something that will help answer her many questions.

“In these days and times, I know he’s in a better place but I can’t help but to be sad,” Donna Moore said while holding back tears. She tried to keep her composure while holding a photo of her beloved son.

“The way he was taken from me is really bad. It’s really tragic.”

She got the call on June 8. Dazmon Gary was leaving a Petersburg recording studio near Washington and Spring Streets when someone gunned him down around 10 that night.

“Someone knew he was coming out of there. No one knows what time you’re going to come out of a studio. I just had this feeling that maybe someone was waiting for him,” Moore said.

Loved ones say he was an up-and-coming rapper and people were watching.

“He met Pusha T down in the 757. They wanted him to come down and work for him. He’s been placed on Pusha T’s airwaves playlist … Everybody in Emporia from Emporia to Richmond, New York, New Jersey, all around, they know about him,” Moore said.

“He was just jumping into it, and he took off so fast and there are people out here who have been doing music a long time, and they’ve never had that success so fast, so of course that makes you a target,” relative Jennifer Tucker said. “Jealousy and envy is a powerful emotion.”

Under one of his YouTube videos, instead of fans commenting on the music, they’re now leaving condolences.

“It’s just an endless cycle of gun violence,” Tucker said. “Didn’t really get a chance to live.”

He wanted to take his music from Emporia onto the big stage.

“He was trying to make it. He was trying to get away from there,” Moore said.

About a week after his death, four other people were shot in Petersburg. At the time, police said they were looking into whether those shootings were linked to Gary’s death. On Friday, investigators said they haven’t found any indication that they are.

As they continue to investigate, they welcome any information on who took the 20-year-old’s life. Call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

