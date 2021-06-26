Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Expedition to explore plateau, shipwrecks off Atlantic coast

FILE: The Polynesian Voyaging Society discovers parts of a shipwreck at Lalo.
FILE: The Polynesian Voyaging Society discovers parts of a shipwreck at Lalo.(Polynesian Voyaging Society)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An expedition is underway that will explore unmapped areas off the U.S. Atlantic Coast.

The Charlotte Observer reports that scientists are particularly interested in an underwater plateau that sits about 440 miles off Virginia.

But they’re also prepared to find undiscovered shipwrecks between North Carolina and Rhode Island.

The expedition is being conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is set to finish up June 27.

The deep sea anomaly off Virginia’s coast is known as the Caryn Seamount. It rises about 6,500 feet over an otherwise flat section of ocean floor.

The team also intends to collect images and data on shipwrecks using new equipment that is being tested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say the train did not derail, and the passengers on the train did not have injuries.
Neighbors say train crossing where Mechanicsville man died does not have proper warning signals
attempted robbery suspects
Police: 3 men charged in Henrico attempted robbery, shootout identified
The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
A Richmond couple tried getting answers from the post office but not much luck - until now.
‘It’s been a real struggle’: Richmond couple says mail is not showing up at their home
According to police, a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital via a...
Man taken to hospital with serious gunshot injury

Latest News

EXPLAINER: How Virginia is helping tenants with rental aid
Dazmon Gary’s grieving mother believes there’s someone who knows something that will help...
Family wants answers after 20-year-old rapper is killed leaving Petersburg recording studio
Fire officials say the fire started in the garage and spread to the home, causing quite a bit...
Two people escape injury in Chesterfield house fire
Petersburg murder victim
Family wants answers after 20-year-old rapper is killed leaving Petersburg recording studio