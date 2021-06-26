Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

By CNN
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has announced a voluntary recall of various size packages of its fresh blueberries due to possible Cyclospora contamination.

The recall affects Dole’s fresh blueberries distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin, along with two Canadian provinces.

Package sizes range from six to 24 ounce packages with various “pack out” dates from May 28, 2021, to June 9, 2021.

The Cyclospora parasite can cause an intestinal infection through contaminated food or water with a number of possible symptoms.

The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been tied to the recall.

Consumers who believe they have the affected product are urged to throw it away.

Exact UPC and product lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say the train did not derail, and the passengers on the train did not have injuries.
Neighbors say train crossing where Mechanicsville man died does not have proper warning signals
attempted robbery suspects
Police: 3 men charged in Henrico attempted robbery, shootout identified
The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
A Richmond couple tried getting answers from the post office but not much luck - until now.
‘It’s been a real struggle’: Richmond couple says mail is not showing up at their home
According to police, a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital via a...
Man taken to hospital with serious gunshot injury

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for
Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to cyclospora
Dazmon Gary’s grieving mother believes there’s someone who knows something that will help...
Family wants answers after 20-year-old rapper is killed leaving Petersburg recording studio
Fire officials say the fire started in the garage and spread to the home, causing quite a bit...
Two people escape injury in Chesterfield house fire