Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Central Va. sport teams battle for state titles | Check the scoreboard here

Douglas Freeman High School's Girl's lacrosse team secured a state title this year for the...
Douglas Freeman High School's Girl's lacrosse team secured a state title this year for the first time in the program's history.(Henrico County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A handful of high school sport teams in Central Virginia battled it out for their respectively state championship titles.

Here’s a look at some of Saturday’s state title games:

Boy’s Lacrosse: Douglas S. Freeman High School @ Riverside High School (Class 5) - 12 p.m. game time

  • Winner: Riverside
  • Final score: 22-5

Girl’s Lacrosse: Riverside High School @ Douglas S. Freeman High School (Class 5) - 12 p.m. game time

  • Winner: Douglas Freeman
  • Final score: 16-14

Softball: South County High School @ Cosby High School (Class 6) - 1 p.m. game time

  • Winner: Cosby
  • Final score: 6-3

STATE CHAMPS! Congratulations to the Freeman High School Girls Lacrosse team on the school's first ever girls lacrosse...

Posted by Henrico County Public Schools on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Baseball: Hanover High School @ Broad Run High School (Class 4) - 3 p.m. game time

Softball: Rustburg High School @ New Kent High School (Class 3) - 3 p.m. game time

Softball: Amherst High School @ Hanover High School (Class 4) - 6 p.m. game time

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

State police say the train did not derail, and the passengers on the train did not have injuries.
Neighbors say train crossing where Mechanicsville man died does not have proper warning signals
Dazmon Gary’s grieving mother believes there’s someone who knows something that will help...
Family wants answers after 20-year-old rapper is killed leaving Petersburg recording studio
attempted robbery suspects
Police: 3 men charged in Henrico attempted robbery, shootout identified
The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
A Richmond couple tried getting answers from the post office but not much luck - until now.
‘It’s been a real struggle’: Richmond couple says mail is not showing up at their home

Latest News

The money will help nine of Virginia’s teams, including the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
Senators Warner, Kaine to introduce bill to help Virginia’s Minor League Baseball teams
William & Mary names new athletic director
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
‘That’s unfair’: Brett Favre says trans women shouldn’t compete in Olympics, per report
Ian's journey started in Blacksburg.
Tokyo Summer Olympic qualifier Ian Ho talks growing up Blacksburg