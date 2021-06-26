Central Va. sport teams battle for state titles | Check the scoreboard here

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A handful of high school sport teams in Central Virginia battled it out for their respectively state championship titles.

Here’s a look at some of Saturday’s state title games:

Boy’s Lacrosse: Douglas S. Freeman High School @ Riverside High School (Class 5) - 12 p.m. game time

Winner: Riverside

Final score: 22-5

Girl’s Lacrosse: Riverside High School @ Douglas S. Freeman High School (Class 5) - 12 p.m. game time

Winner: Douglas Freeman

Final score: 16-14

Softball: South County High School @ Cosby High School (Class 6) - 1 p.m. game time

Winner: Cosby

Final score: 6-3

STATE CHAMPS! Congratulations to the Freeman High School Girls Lacrosse team on the school's first ever girls lacrosse... Posted by Henrico County Public Schools on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Baseball: Hanover High School @ Broad Run High School (Class 4) - 3 p.m. game time

Softball: Rustburg High School @ New Kent High School (Class 3) - 3 p.m. game time

Softball: Amherst High School @ Hanover High School (Class 4) - 6 p.m. game time

