Central Va. sport teams battle for state titles | Check the scoreboard here
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A handful of high school sport teams in Central Virginia battled it out for their respectively state championship titles.
Here’s a look at some of Saturday’s state title games:
Boy’s Lacrosse: Douglas S. Freeman High School @ Riverside High School (Class 5) - 12 p.m. game time
- Winner: Riverside
- Final score: 22-5
Girl’s Lacrosse: Riverside High School @ Douglas S. Freeman High School (Class 5) - 12 p.m. game time
- Winner: Douglas Freeman
- Final score: 16-14
Softball: South County High School @ Cosby High School (Class 6) - 1 p.m. game time
- Winner: Cosby
- Final score: 6-3
Baseball: Hanover High School @ Broad Run High School (Class 4) - 3 p.m. game time
Softball: Rustburg High School @ New Kent High School (Class 3) - 3 p.m. game time
Softball: Amherst High School @ Hanover High School (Class 4) - 6 p.m. game time
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
